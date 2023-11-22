(Video) Jarell Quansah channels his inner Trent with sublime 60-yard pass for England U21s

When we hear of Liverpool defenders spraying pinpoint 60-yard passes from the middle third of the pitch, a certain Trent Alexander-Arnold readily springs to mind.

However, he doesn’t have sole dibs on that category, as Jarell Quansah emulated his Reds teammate while playing for England’s under-21s on Tuesday night.

In the 19th minute of their 3-0 win over Northern Ireland at Goodison Park in a qualifier for the 2025 Euros, the 20-year-old picked out Noni Madueke from just inside the centre circle, with the Chelsea attacker almost at the byline by the time he collected the ball.

The vision from Quansah, and the technique to pick out his teammate, had echoes of a pass that Trent played for England’s senior team in a European qualifier against North Macedonia during the summer.

It was a magnificent moment from the Liverpool centre-back in a match which saw his club colleague Harvey Elliott score twice, with the Reds enjoying a splendid night just across Stanley Park.

You can see Quansah’s pass to Madueke below (from 0:14), via England on YouTube: