‘Have informed his side’: Jacque Talbot drops Liverpool transfer claim that will interest fans

Liverpool remain out of the race for Andre Trindade despite reports to the contrary, Jacque Talbot has noted.

Fulham appear to have taken the lead, though Marco Silva’s men are yet to enter into advanced negotiations for the Brazilian.

“The way I understand it, Fulham are the closest club,” Football Transfers’ chief football correspondent spoke on X.

“A deal isn’t close. I know I’ve seen a story from TalkSPORT saying they’re in advanced negotiations over a deal, but my understanding is that there has been no proposal in yet.

“We have to wait and see. That could change. Manchester United enquired after the player but didn’t reach out to the player’s side and didn’t speak about terms. It would always be if Casemiro left, for Saudi Arabia presumably.”

Talbot went on to add: “Liverpool have informed his side a few weeks back that they’ve moved on to other targets.

“There’s still a few links between Liverpool and Andre. They were interested over the summer but a deal didn’t materialise because his current club wanted him to stay until the conclusion of the Brazilian Serie A.

“There’s nothing there really. It’s possible another Premier League club comes in but it’s kind of edging towards Fulham.”

The Merseysiders are instead pursuing alternative targets ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

All quiet on the Andre front

Talbot did concede that the transfer market, being ‘volatile’ as it is, could play host to another rapid shift.

At this point, however, it’s difficult to imagine Andre wearing the famous red shirt come the end of the winter window on 1st February 2024.

Whether our recruitment team can find an option capable of usurping Alexis Mac Allister in the No.6 role also remains to be seen in light of the club’s switch to a more possession-based style.

Whoever comes through the doors of the AXA training centre will need to offer more than exciting numbers when it comes to defensive metrics.

