New Anfield Road End upper tier opening date set; sooner than you think

Liverpool fans had hoped that the start of this season would bring with it the opening of our new stand but instead we have been met with repeated delays and let-downs.

Now though, it appears that the club are slightly ahead of previously released plans and a hugely positive update has been shared online.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘The upper tier of the new stand will be partially open for the upcoming fixture against Manchester United on December 17, with several thousand general admission seats expected to be available to supporters’.

It had previously been reported that we would have to wait until our game with Manchester City in March to see a fully opened upper tier and so, whilst this still may be the case, this latest statement is a hugely positive update.

In order to get the proper safety certifications, test events need to be held and that will seemingly first be the match against Manchester United next month.

It’s great to be able to use these big games in order to ramp up the atmosphere even more and let’s hope it could give us the edge in the second-half of the season.

On top of the financial benefits of having more fans inside, Jurgen Klopp will be eager to use this new stand as an on-field boost to his players.

The power of 61,000 Kopites signing together for the Reds should help carry us over the edge in even more games, with everyone hoping that it leads to silverware in May!

