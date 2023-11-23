(Video) Stefan Bajcetic finally settles longstanding debate of how to pronounce his name

Stefan Ba-che-tic? Bye-che-tic? Ba-sheh-tic?

The longstanding debate around how to pronounce Stefan Bajcetic’s name has finally been settled by the Premier League.

The Spanish-Serb popped up on X to confirm that his surname is pronounced as follows: bye-chet-itch.

Finally, now we can all breathe a sigh of relief and be safe in the knowledge that none of his will be butchering the pronunciation once our talented young holding midfielder makes a full return from injury.

