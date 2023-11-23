Harvey Elliott says LFC have an ‘unbelievable’ footballer on loan he wants to play with more often

Harvey Elliott played a crucial part in England U21s latest victory, scoring twice in a 3-0 win over their Northern Ireland counterparts.

The former Fulham academy graduate felt inclined to heap the praise on his fellow goalscorer and Liverpool teammate, Tyler Morton, after the full-time whistle.

“Oh he’s amazing! I love Ty!” the youngster spoke of his teammate, as was relayed by the Echo.

“We’ve come through the Academy together. He’s one of my best mates.

“To be sharing a pitch with him, it’s unbelievable for him and for myself as well. When his goal struck the net, I was the happiest kid in the world. I’m so thrilled for him, I’m over the moon.

“He was unbelievable today and, for me, the best player on the pitch. He fully deserved that goal.

“It (a loan move to the Championship) is a pathway. You can go out and get these experiences in the Championship, like I did as well. It’s a great league, full of great teams. The experiences you get there are like no other and it’s a great way to learn.

“I’m just happy that he’s doing his thing on loan and expressing himself the way I know he can. Hopefully we can share the pitch more often.”

The 21-year-old currently finds himself on loan at Hull City and gaining a great deal from his Championship experience with eight starts made in 10 league games.

What’s next for Tyler Morton?

At 21 years of age it would be unfair to suggest that our loan star has no future at Anfield, even should we recruit a new No.6 in January.

Our next pre-season, however, could be absolutely pivotal for determining whether he’s a player of value to the squad or in dire need of more experience.

It seems a little mad to say that about a footballer who’s already played at the San Siro for Jurgen Klopp’s men but that is the reality in a world-class midfield.

