(Image) Enrique selects his combined starting XI from Manchester City and Liverpool ahead of Saturday’s clash

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has selected a combined starting XI from Manchester City and Liverpool ahead of Saturday’s clash between the two sides at the Etihad.

The Spaniard limited his selections to players that are currently available, therefore meaning the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Kevin De Bruyne could not be picked.

There were six City players selected to Liverpool’s five with Alisson preferred to Ederson between the sticks.

There was a share of the two sides in defence with Kyle Walker and Andy Robertson selected at full-back with Virgil Van Dijk partnering Rueben Dias at centre half.

Rodri and Bernardo Silva joined Dominik Szoboszlai as part of a midfield three with the Premier League’s current top scorers Erling Haaland (13) and Mo Salah (10) up front with new Sky Blues star Jeremy Doku.

It’s hard to argue against the majority of Enrique’s selections but we believe Trent Alexander-Arnold should definitely be involved, whether that be at right back or in a midfield role.

Darwin Nunez has started the campaign well for both club and country so you could argue that the Uruguayan can feel hard done by.

Let’s hope Liverpool can come out on top against City at the weekend with us currently trailing the league leaders by a single point heading into the clash.

Check our former No. 3’s combined XI below via his page on X:

My combined starting 11 between Manchester city and Liverpool ahead of our game against them on Saturday. Thoughts? ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/e8tw8un4sg — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) November 23, 2023

