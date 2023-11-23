(Video) Hutchison: ‘play him all the time’ – Klopp urged to start 22-goal ST against City

Liverpool against Manchester City will be the game that attracts the most eyes around the world this weekend and Don Hutchison wants one player to be the first on our teamsheet.

Talking with ESPN, the ex-Red spoke about Darwin Nunez: “I’d play him all the time. I think it’s the only way you’re going to give him confidence.

“If you drop Darwin Nunez when he has a bad day at the office and misses one or two, I don’t think he lacks confidence, but what you wouldn’t want to do is take him out of the team so he has to double-fight his way back into it.

READ MORE: ‘You’ve got to’: Merson urges Klopp to play CM against City; only started 2 PL games

“What I mean by that is that when he comes on the game after he is trying too hard, and running too hard and snatching at chances. I think what you do with Nunez, and bear in mind this is only his fourth season at the top level, you keep playing him.”

It’s clear that the former Benfica man is a real confidence player and this seems to be something that is growing every week, leading to improved performances for the Reds.

Let’s hope that the game at the Etihad Stadium is the day when our No.9 shows everyone that he’s one of the best strikers in world football.

You can watch Hutchison’s comments on Nunez (from 1:17) via ESPN UK on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red