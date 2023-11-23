Ian Wright backs wildcard Liverpool player who only won 31% of his duels to start vs Man City 

The Premier League’s top two face off this weekend with Liverpool travelling to the Etihad to take on Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime.

Jurgen Klopp’s side trail the Sky Blues by just a single point after 12 games this term with both outfits experiencing strong starts to the campaign.

Although the Merseysiders have not defeated Pep Guardiola’s men away from home since 2018 (UCL quarter-final), former Arsenal favourite Ian Wright is confident the Reds can come away with all three points even with Wataru Endo starting the tie.

“I’m going to go with Liverpool,” the 60-year-old told Stick To Football (via The Boot Room). “I’m feeling a bit. I feel like defensively Liverpool should’ve conceded more by now, but the goalkeeper is amazing, and people have missed chances. I think with that midfield with Endo, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, with Salah in amazing form, I feel like this is a good one for Liverpool, I fancy Liverpool.”

READ MORE: (Video) Stefan Bajcetic finally settles longstanding debate of how to pronounce his name

If Liverpool were to earn a victory at the weekend it would be a huge statement from our side.

It’s been a while since we came away from the Etihad with all three points but with our new-look midfield impressing and Virgil van Dijk returning to his best form there’s no reason why we can’t pick up our ninth league win of the season.

It would be quite the call to start our Japanese international – who has won only 31% of his total duels attempted in the league this term, according to Sofascore – but perhaps with great pressure, he may flourish.

The hosts may be without some key players on Saturday with the likes of Erling Haaland, Rodri and Ederson just a few of the members of their squad who missed games for their respective nations during the recent international break through injury.

We will need to be right at it all over the park but we certainly have enough quality to come out on top!

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 12 Review 🤩: Tsimikas benching frustration, Palmer bargain? Time to sell Heung-min Son?