‘Not looking good’: Glen Johnson says struggling Liverpool player’s days at Anfield are numbered

Glen Johnson has suggested that Thiago Alcantara’s days at Liverpool are numbered following the arrival of four new midfielders.

The Spaniard has been sidelined by injury since April owing to a number of concerns and his most recent hip trouble.

“I love Thiago as a player, he’s technically world class, but he’s struggled with injuries and I think the Premier League caught him by surprise a bit,” the former defender told Squawka.

“He did have some fantastic games, but maybe the pace of the game was just a little bit too quick.

“I’m sure he’ll go on to have a good career elsewhere but with Liverpool signing all these players in midfield that can stay fit then it’s not looking good for his Liverpool career.”

The Merseysiders have since added Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo to their midfield department.

Has Thiago Alcantara struggled?

Criticism of Thiago’s performances in the famous red shirt is perhaps a little harsh.

The former Barcelona technician ultimately joined a Liverpool side devastated by injuries in the 2020/21 season and was forced to adjust his style of play to compensate.

We’ve seen more than glimpses of his brilliance from that point onwards amid a series of injury issues and niggles which have unquestionably been a source of great frustration.

If this is to be his last season playing for us, though, we certainly hope we’ll get one last good run out of Thiago in the new year.

