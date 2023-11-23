(Image) Liverpool fans will be delighted to see Klopp’s ‘exceptional talent’ back in training

Liverpool fans are hoping that this weekend will bring with it a huge win against Manchester City and the return of one man will be a big boost.

Thanks to a post on the club’s X account, we can see that Ryan Gravenberch is back after missing the games against Toulouse and Brentford.

Although everyone tends to dislike an international break, the chance for our No.38 to have more rest and seemingly be back in contention for our next Premier League clash – is a big positive.

Let’s see if Jurgen Klopp, who described the midfielder as an ‘exceptional talent’ (via liverpoolfc.com), will use the former Bayern Munich man in a massive game in Manchester.

You can view the image of Gravneberch via @LFC on X:

