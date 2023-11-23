Liverpool receive timely injury boost with four players back in training ahead of huge Man City clash

Liverpool have received a timely injury boost ahead of Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp will need his players to be at their very best at the Etihad if the Reds are to come away with all three points and the German tactician has now been boosted by the return of a number of key players to training ahead of the weekend.

The ECHO’s Ian Doyle, speaking on his X page, has confirmed Curtis Jones, Ibou Konate, Joe Gomez and Ryan Gravenberch all featured at the AXA Training Centre while those players from Klopp’s squad who travelled to South American to represent their respective nations during the recent international break were also involved.

#LFC quartet Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Ryan Gravenberch all in contention for visit to #MCFC on Saturday as they take part in training today. South American returnees Alexis Mac Allister, Alisson Becker, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez also involved 🔴 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) November 23, 2023

Jones, Konate, Gomez and Gravenberch were all absent from the 3-0 defeat of Brentford before the international break through injury while the South American members of our squad have been vitally important during our strong start to the campaign.

Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Andy Robertson were not involved as their comebacks from injury continue.

Klopp now has a number of decisions to make regarding the XI he opts to start at the Etihad while Pep Guardiola could be without a number of key players for the game.

Rodri, Ederson and Kevin De Bruyne were just a few of the City players who didn’t join up with their respective nations during the recent international break due to injury while Erling Haaland missed Norway’s game with Scotland on Sunday due to a knock to his ankle.

We look set for a thrilling encounter on Saturday lunchtime – let’s hope we can come out on top to continue our fine start to the campaign.

