‘You’ve got to’: Merson urges Klopp to play CM against City; only started 2 PL games

There’s no secret that Liverpool’s upcoming game against Manchester CIty is a big one and Paul Merson wants one surprise option to be handed a start for the match.

Writing for Sportskeeda, the former Arsenal man said: ‘You’ve gotta be able to defend against City. In midfield, I’d probably play Wataru Endo and push Alexis Mac Allister in the ‘number 8’ position.

‘He keeps the ball and that’s the kind of thing you want to do against Man City. If you want to beat City, you’ve got to capitalise on that extra pass that goes through the lines.

‘You need players who can pick that pass. Endo is the man for me here because he is patient and there is the added advantage of unlocking Mac Allister’s full potential’.

Seeing as Wataru Endo has only started two Premier League games since signing for the club this summer, it would be somewhat of a shock to see him being given a start against the champions.

The Japanese international impressed in our 3-0 victory over Brentford and has actually started our last two matches, meaning that he could be provided the chance to make it three on the spin.

Jurgen Klopp will be handed somewhat of a selection headache with the likes of Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch coming back from injury, Alexis Mac Allister returning late from South America and other options having also travelled the globe.

It’s an interesting argument from the ex-Portsmouth player and one that shows the improved performances of our No.3 in recent weeks.

Thankfully though, we have a very talented man in charge of selecting our side and we can all trust that he’ll make the best decision to help us win the match.

