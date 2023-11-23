‘If Liverpool…’ – Danny Murphy explains how Klopp’s side can exploit Man City this weekend

Danny Murphy has explained how Liverpool can exploit Manchester City this weekend when the two teams clash at the Etihad.

The Sky Blues currently top the Premier League table with Jurgen Klopp’s side just a point behind in second after a strong start to the campaign from both sides.

Ex-Red Murphy believes Liverpool’s front three can cause problems for the Champions but has admitted his concern at the prospect of Joel Matip coming up against pacy winger Jeremy Doku.

“I think if Liverpool go there and win, it certainly cements their position as a contender again, for sure. It’s a fascinating game because of the quality on show,” Murphy told talkSPORT (via HITC).“You’ve got Liverpool releasing Trent into midfield from right-back. And if Doku plays, with his amazing pace and directness, that’s going to cause Liverpool problems because Konate has been injured.

“If Matip plays there and has to cover Trent, (you’ve got) a lack of athleticism against Doku.”

Ibou Konate missed our last two outings through injury but was spotted in training today, alongside Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez, who are also returning from spells on the treatment table.

City have their own injury problems to contend with, but with Pep Guardiola often deploying his central defenders in a role which sees them step into midfield when in possession, Murphy believes Liverpool’s quality attacking players can ‘utilise’ the hosts ‘in behind’.

“It’s an intriguing game. What City have been doing recently is releasing one of the centre-halves into midfield, whether that be (Manuel) Akanji or (John) Stones,” the 46-year-old added.

“I think we saw at Chelsea (in that 4-4 draw), if you’ve got pace and a bit of space to run into, if Liverpool have got Luis Diaz and Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez up top…

“There’s no one better equipped to utilise teams in behind than those three.”

