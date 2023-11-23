(Video) ‘Potential red card’ – Reporter comments on viral Klopp tussle

Jurgen Klopp showed off his playful side as he held a reporter in a headlock, before play-punching and shouting: “Thank you for the 12:30!”

Vinny O’Connor, the journalist in the video with our boss, has now shared his thoughts on the clip that has gone viral.

READ MORE: (Video) Hutchison: ‘play him all the time’ – Klopp urged to start 22-goal ST against City

Speaking on Sky Sports, he described the incident as: “That’s a potential red card, I would argue”.

It’s fortunately all been taken in good humour but let’s hope that some can see it as a threat, meaning we get no ore early kick-offs!

You can view O’Connor’s comments on the clash with Klopp via @SkySportsPL on X:

"That's a potential red card, I would argue" 🟥 Jurgen Klopp gets Sky reporter in a headlock! 😂 pic.twitter.com/RcMsgNOOxR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 23, 2023

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red