(Video) Watch Szoboszlai’s full wild celebrations after Hungary qualification

Dominik Szoboszlai had a great international break as he captained a Hungary side to qualification for this summer’s Euros and his full celebrations have now been shared.

There were many clips uploaded of the midfielder drinking and singing with supporters but the full four-minute party is a sight to behold.

Let’s hope that this feeling of euphoric joy can continue as our No.8 is likely to be part of the side that Jurgen Klopp will use against Manchester City.

Recording a victory in Manchester could be the perfect way to show that we are serious title contenders this season.

You can watch the full Szoboszlai video via M4 Sport on YouTube:

