VVD spoke with Dutch ace about Liverpool switch in the summer but fellow PL side ‘moved faster’ – report

Although Liverpool completed some brilliant business during the recent transfer window the Reds will be somewhat frustrated after hearing about the decision one player made in the summer.

A report from TEAMtalk has revealed that Jurgen Klopp was eager to sign a new central defender to partner Virgil van Dijk at the start of the season with Netherlands international Micky van de Ven one of the players the Merseysiders were keeping tabs on.

Our No. 4 even spoke to his compatriot about completing a move to Anfield from Wolfsburg, but this fresh report has now revealed that Spurs ‘moved faster and closed the deal’ ahead of Liverpool.

The defender has hit the ground running since completing a switch to the north London-based outfit and has been a huge part of Ange Postecoglou’s side who have started the campaign strongly – despite their two recent defeats.

The 22-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during the defeat to Chelsea earlier this month, however, and is likely to be sidelined until next year in what is a huge blow for Spurs.

It appears that we’ve missed out on a brilliant signing but van Dijk has been returned to his dominant best this season while Ibou Konate and Joel Matip are excellent options alongside the skipper, while Jarrell Quansah is also showing plenty of promise.

It’s disappointing to hear that we missed out on the Dutchman, especially to a Premier League rival, but there will be plenty of other players who can come into our side and improve Klopp’s options when needed.

