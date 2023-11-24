‘We have built a great foundation’ – Alexander-Arnold reveals where Liverpool’s ‘sights are at’ this term

Trent Alexander-Arnold has insisted he and his Liverpool teammates believe challenging for the Premier League title this term is ‘achievable’.

The Reds have started the campaign strongly, winning eight of their opening 12 league games, and head to the Etihad tomorrow to face league-leaders Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are this season looking to right many of last season’s wrongs with the Anfield outfit missing out on a top four finish for just the second time under our German tactician.

“Being in three campaigns where we should have won the league if it wasn’t for City – obviously we won one but were close in two more – you get a feeling for what you know you are capable of doing,” says the Liverpool vice-captain (via Liverpool ECHO). “Looking around the dressing room, looking at the players we have got, the team, the spirit, the vibe around the team, that (challenging for the league) is something that we feel is achievable.

“If that wasn’t the case, I would be here saying ‘I want to get back in the top four’ because, genuinely, there is nothing wrong with that for this team, a team that has just finished outside the Champions League places.

“There is a rebuild going on, and new players and a lot of senior players have left, so it would be very normal to say ‘get back in the top four and push on from there’. But it (challenging) is something that we believe we can achieve, that is where our sights are at.

“If it doesn’t happen, we have ourselves to blame and we will focus on that if it happens. Right now we have put ourselves in a good position, we have built a great foundation. It is just about consistency. The hardest thing in football is consistently winning games.”

There’s no denying that last season was an extremely disappointing one.

We didn’t get going until the back end of the campaign but it was already too late at that stage to secure Champions League football.

Klopp completed an overhaul of his midfield in the summer, however, and this ‘Liverpool 2.0 side’ is looking like it’s ready to compete for silverware once again.

Our No. 66 has won every major trophy possible at the club but if it wasn’t for Manchester City he would have another two Premier League titles to his name.

The England international should therefore have extra motivation heading into tomorrow’s clash against the Sky Blues – let’s hope we can come out on top!

