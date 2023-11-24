‘That’s what he does’ – John Barnes pays ‘incredible’ Liverpool man the biggest of compliments

Former Liverpool favourite John Barnes has hailed the impact made by one of Jurgen Klopp’s summer signings.

Dominik Szoboszlai was signed from RB Leipzig in July in a deal worth £60m and has hit the ground running in a red shirt with a number of dominant displays in the middle of the park.

He has brought the energy and intensity to our midfield which was sorely missed last term and Barnes has claimed the Hungarian reminds him of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

“Szoboszlai has been incredible,” Barnes told talkSPORT (via HITC). “That’s how good the scouting is, because Liverpool sign players who will suit the way Liverpool play. I don’t think he’d suit Man City or Arsenal, and he probably wouldn’t go there!

READ MORE: ‘We have built a great foundation’ – Alexander-Arnold reveals where Liverpool’s ‘sights are at’ this term

“From the first time I saw him, he was just incredible. He could play anywhere. He reminds me of Steven Gerrard to a certain extent. You don’t necessarily get box-to-box midfield players who can defend, who can attack, but that’s what he does.

“I’ve been so impressed with him and he’s level-headed. He’s 22 [sic], (and) he’s been fantastic. He’s been our best player.”

That’s certainly not a bad compliment Barnes has paid to our new No. 8.

The way the 23-year-old works his socks off and covers every blade of grass while also showing so much quality on the ball is a pleasure to watch.

Our three other summer signings also deserve credit for how they’ve started life on Merseyside but it’s Szoboszlai who has stood out the most so far.

We need the Hungary skipper at his very best tomorrow when we travel to the Etihad to face league leaders Manchester City.

Winning the battle in the middle of the park is imperative if we’re to come away with anything from the game!

🗓️10 games in 33 days: Liverpool’s title credentials set to be put to the test during relentless round-off to 2023