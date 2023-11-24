(Video) ‘The way Liverpool are…’ – Danny Murphy shares Reds prediction for Man City clash

Danny Murphy is confident that Liverpool can get a result away to Manchester City on Saturday, although he stopped short of predicting the Reds to end their eight-year run without a Premier League win at the Etihad Stadium.

The top two go head-to-head on Saturday lunchtime in perhaps the most eagerly-anticipated clash of the top-flight season so far, with Jurgen Klopp’s side just a point behind the champions and keen to avenge their 4-1 drubbing in the most recent edition of this fixture.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, the ex-Anfield midfielder explained how he had a ‘feeling’ that Chelsea would take points off Tottenham and Manchester City recently, which they duly did, and has the same sense about his former club tomorrow,

Murphy said: “Do you know what, the last couple of weeks I’ve had a feeling about games. This is the God’s honest truth, I had a feeling at Chelsea and Tottenham. I don’t know why. Just everything was going too well at Tottenham.

“Then I was having a chat last week on the show before the Chelsea-[Man] City game and I said Chelsea won’t lose that game, and I’ve got a feeling that Liverpool won’t lose this one, I don’t know if they can win it, but with the way Liverpool are at the minute and the legs they’ve got in the team, they can cause City problems.”

Murphy went on to predict a 2-2 draw tomorrow, echoing the verdict from fellow pundit Anton Ferdinand.

We certainly hope the 46-year-old’s hunch is correct, although it’d obviously be even better to get a first league win away to City since Pep Guardiola took charge of them. All sequences come to an end eventually!

You can see Murphy’s comments below (from 25:39), via Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE on YouTube: