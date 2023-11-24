Falk: Liverpool’s interest in Bundesliga ace is ‘concrete’; player to hold crunch talks with current club soon

Christian Falk has revealed that Liverpool’s interest in one Bundesliga ace is ‘concrete’ with the winger yet to agree a contract extension at his current club.

Leroy Sane’s existing deal with Bayern Munich is running until 2025 meaning there is no immediate danger of losing the German international on a free transfer.

The Allianz Arena-based outfit, however, want to secure the services of one of Europe’s most potent attackers amid interest from Jurgen Klopp’s side amongst others.

“Liverpool’s interest in Leroy Sane is concrete,” Falk told his Caught Offside Daily Briefing. “You can compare him to the man he might end up replacing at Anfield in Mo Salah; they both have speed and Sane is certainly younger. Bayern Munich are aware of the interest and after the international break they will meet the agents, LIAN Sports Group, to talk about an extension. They really want to keep him and Sane said that Bayern is the first club he will be talking to. His family has arrived in Munich after their new house was built and the player is feeling happy.”

Falk has previously confirmed that Manchester City are interested in brining Sane back to the Etihad after he left the Sky Blues for the Bundesliga champions in the summer of 2020.

The 27-year-old has started the current campaign in superb fashion with nine goals and seven assists in 18 appearances (across all competitions).

His pacy and direct style of play is similar to current Anfield favourite Mo Salah, as mentioned by the BILD journalist, and he would be a superb replacement for our No. 11 who is likely to once again be the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League at the end of the season.

Bayern, understandably, don’t want to sell their No. 10 and the player is reportedly happy in Bavaria, but that could change depending on the outcome of their imminent contract talks.

