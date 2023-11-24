‘It’s not Klopp’s plan’ – Falk explains why Jurgen Klopp is relucant to sign new Liverpool deal

Christian Falk has explained why Jurgen Klopp is reluctant to sign a contract extension at Liverpool ‘so early’.

The German tactician has been in charge of the Reds since October 2015 when he replaced Brendan Rodgers and has won every major trophy possible during that time.

He’s currently in the process of building his ‘Liverpool 2.0’ side following a busy summer of incoming and outgoings and there have been reports recently suggesting that the 56-year-old is considering signing a fourth new deal on Merseyside – something Falk was quick to dismiss.

“A reported contract offer in the works for Jurgen Klopp is not a big topic at the moment,” the BILD journalist told his Caught Offside Daily Briefing. “It’s not Klopp’s plan – it’s too early for that. I don’t think Liverpool have pressured him on this. It was surprising for everyone that Jurgen signed his last contract so early, so I don’t think this will be discussed until he’s closer to the end of his current terms. You see what is happening in Germany with the national team… I think this is a big target for his future, so that’s why he won’t sign a new contract so early.”

Klopp only signed a new deal in April of last year which will keep him in the Anfield hot seat until 2026.

He has restructured his midfield and attacking departments across the last few transfer windows and although there’s still the need for another couple of signings, there is a feeling that the ex-Mainz head coach now has a squad capable of challenging on all fronts once again.

It will be an emotional day when the time comes to bid farewell to the Normal One but he’s not going anywhere anytime soon so let’s hope to enjoy plenty more success under his leadership in the coming years.

You’d suspect that the opportunity to coach the German national side is one that will appeal to the Stuttgart-born tactician – but there’s plenty of time for that in the future.

