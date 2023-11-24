(Video) ‘Big, big rival’ – Pep Guardiola full of admiration for Jurgen Klopp ahead of crunch Premier league clash

Pep Guardiola has heaped huge praise on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of tomorrow’s clash between the Reds and Manchester City tomorrow.

The Merseysiders travel to the Etihad trailing the Sky Blues by a single point and searching for their first away league victory against City in eight years.

Both managers earlier today spoke to the press ahead of tomorrow’s top-of-the-table clash and the Spaniard was full of praise for his counterpart who he claimed has ‘made me a better manager’.

The pair have battled against each other both in England with their sides finishing occupying the top two spots in three of the last five seasons.

Guardiola and Klopp also shared a rivalry during their time in the Bundesliga with the current City boss enjoying plenty of success with Bayern Munich while our German tactician was making a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund.

Tomorrow’s clash looks set to be a thrilling one – let’s hope we can come out on top and earn a huge three points.

Check the former Barcelona head coach speaking below via @SkySportsPL on X: