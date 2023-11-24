Liverpool fans will love Klopp’s response after hearing about Man City’s impressive home record

Liverpool travel to the Etihad tomorrow to face Manchester City looking for their first league victory at the ground for eight years.

The Reds currently trail Pep Guardiola’s table-topping side by a single point heading into the clash and will need to be at their absolute best if they’re to return to Merseyside with a positive result.

It’s no surprise to hear that the Sky Blues are a force to be reckoned with in front of their home supporters, but Liverpool fans will love the response Jurgen Klopp gave in his press conference earlier today when he was told the Cityzens have won each of their last 23 home games (as quoted by Neil Jones on X).

Jürgen Klopp told that Manchester City have won each of their last 23 home matches…. "Well, I know that the longer a run is going, the more likely it is that it ends…"#LFC #MCILIV — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 24, 2023

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Big, big rival’ – Pep Guardiola full of admiration for Jurgen Klopp ahead of crunch Premier league clash

We know that we’ll be right up against it tomorrow and need to be at our best to get a result but we love the mentality from the Liverpool boss.

He’s been boosted by the return of four players to first-team training ahead of the game, including Ibou Konate, Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch meaning our German tactician has some difficult decisions to make regarding his starting XI.

We need those named in the side to be right at it from the start and those who have to settle for a spot on the bench to be ready to make an impact when called upon.

Let’s hope we can end City’s impressive home record to send out a real statement to Guardiola’s side and the rest of the league.

📊EOTK Stats Pack: Man City v Liverpool – Form guide, the Reds vs previous EPL champions and MORE