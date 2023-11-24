(Video) ‘How?’ – Micah Richards couldn’t believe what Liverpool ace used to do in training

Micah Richards may be supporting Manchester City when Liverpool travel to the Etihad on Saturday but the former City defender has been speaking about one Reds star ahead of the game.

The Match of the Day pundit had the pleasure of playing alongside Mo Salah during his time at Serie A outfit Fiorentina and Richards has admitted he couldn’t quite believe how good the Egyptian was in training.

Salah was sent out on loan to Italy while he was still at Chelsea and while playing alongside our No. 11 Richards quickly realised that the Stamford Bridge outfit had made a mistake by letting the winger leave.

The former England international was also eager to highlight that the Egyptian King is ‘the nicest guy ever’!

We really are lucky to have him – let’s hope he can fire us towards all three points at the weekend.

