‘Could potentially…’ – Gary Neville drops exciting Liverpool prediction ahead of Man City clash

Gary Neville has made an exciting prediction about Liverpool’s Premier League prospects ahead of this afternoon’s top-of-the-table showdown against Manchester City.

First hosts second at the Etihad Stadium in a clash which feels as if the winner (if there is one) would lay down a serious marker of intent in the title race, with just three points separating the top five going into this weekend’s fixtures.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the pundit doesn’t see the Reds as potential champions this season, but he reckons they mightn’t be too far away from adding to their 2020 triumph.

Neville said (via Sky Sports live web commentary, 11:07): “It’s been the most important Premier League fixture over the last six or seven years. These next four months are where the pretenders fall away.

“I don’t think we are watching champions in Jurgen Klopp’s team but we are watching a team that could potentially become champions in the next couple of years. They are going to give City a real tough game today.”

If Liverpool are to emerge victorious against City today, it’d feel like a massive statement in terms of our potential title prospects.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won all 23 matches they’ve played at the Etihad Stadium in this calendar year, while the Reds’ last Premier League win at the venue came in November 2015.

With seven top-flight matches between now the end of December, this upcoming five-week period should tell us plenty about LFC’s capability of dethroning this afternoon’s opponents as champions by the season’s end.

Liverpool surrendered all too meekly in this fixture last term, going down 4-1 at the start of April. Today offers the perfect chance to show how far we’ve come in the meantime and to measure ourselves against a City side who’ve dominated the division in recent years.

