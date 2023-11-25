Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must ‘wait’ to discover extent of Jota and Alisson body blows

Jurgen Klopp has said that Liverpool will have to ‘wait’ to discover the extent of the injuries incurred by Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Manchester City.

The Portuguese attacker was forced out of the game early in the second half with an apparent muscular injury, while the goalkeeper had a visible hamstring concern in stoppage time but battled on to the final whistle.

The Reds manager was asked about the pair after the match, and he was coy in his response about the two body blows.

Klopp said (via Liverpool World): “Ali felt something and Diogo felt something. It’s something that we have to assess.”

Speaking about Alisson’s injury in particular, the 56-year-old stated: “I have no clue where it’s coming from. Yes, it’s quite unusual but it happens. I hope it’s not that serious but I have no clue in the moment what it is. I spoke to him a bit but we have to wait for the scan.”

Thankfully Liverpool don’t play again until Thursday night, but with eight more matches coming up in a 24-day period in December, the Reds can ill afford to be without two key first-team players in Jota and Alisson.

The latter was likely to be rested for the Europa League clash against LASK even had he come through today unscathed, but it’s a waiting game to see if he’ll have an extended spell on the sidelines.

The Brazilian will be a huge miss if he’s ruled out even for a month, but luckily we have a very capable backup in Caoimhin Kelleher ready and waiting to step in.

Klopp also faces a nervous wait as to the extent of Jota’s injury, with only four other senior forwards to call upon for the frantic December fixture schedule.

Fingers crossed that the pair haven’t been hit by serious blows, and that the Liverpool squad can come through the relentless pre-Christmas run-in without any major casualties.

