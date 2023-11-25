(Video) Trent’s equaliser sparked pandemonium among travelling Liverpool fans at the Etihad

Footage captured from the Etihad Stadium showed the jubilant scenes among the Liverpool supporters in attendance after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s equaliser this afternoon.

The Reds’ number 66 struck in the 80th minute to rescue a point for his team away to Manchester City, his crisp low drive giving Ederson no chance.

The Redmen TV uploaded a clip to YouTube showing the limbs among the away end in response to that goal, the importance of which can’t be overstated.

As you can imagine, the Liverpool fans at the Etihad didn’t hold back when Trent’s shot pinged into the back of the home side’s net!

You can view the away end scenes below, via The Redmen TV on YouTube: