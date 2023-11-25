Mac Allister starts among 2 changes by Klopp – Liverpool team news v Man City confirmed

Liverpool have the chance to go top of the Premier League for a few hours at least if they can triumph over leaders and champions Manchester City this afternoon.

The top two go head-to-head at the Etihad Stadium for a 12:30 kick-off, with Jurgen Klopp again making his feelings clear on the contentious scheduling of the fixture during Friday’s pre-game press conference.

Although the Reds are just one point behind today’s opponents, an away win in the top flight has eluded them since beating Wolves at Molineux in mid-September, a curious anomaly that the 56-year-old will be striving to put right soon.

However, in order to do so, they’ll have to manage something that nobody has done so far in 2023 – stop Man City from winning on their own turf.

In terms of the starting XI that Klopp has selected to take on Pep Guardiola’s side, there are just two changes from the 3-0 win over Brentford prior to the international break.

Alisson Becker started both of Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers over the past fortnight but he retains his familiar place in goal. Meanwhile, Klopp goes with the same back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Both changes are in midfield, with Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones returning after their enforced absences in our last match. Wataru Endo and Cody Gakpo duly drop to the bench.

Up front, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota (who divided up the goals against Brentford between them) both keep their places on the flanks, with Darwin Nunez also retained at centre-forward.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC on Twitter/X: