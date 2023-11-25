(Video) Luis Diaz’s dad celebrates Trent’s equaliser from the stands at the Etihad Stadium

Luis Manuel Diaz was a notable spectator at the Etihad Stadium to watch his son in action for Liverpool against Manchester City.

Just over two weeks after his release from a 13-day kidnapping ordeal in his native Colombia, the father of Reds attacker Luis Diaz was at today’s top-of-the-table Premier League clash.

He didn’t get to see the 26-year-old find the net, but as captured during beIN SPORTS’ match coverage, he celebrated Trent Alexander-Arnold’s late equaliser with gusto.

Following the harrowing events in his homeland earlier this month, it was truly heartwarming to see Diaz Snr at the Etihad today and living in the moment as he watched Jurgen Klopp’s side earn a valuable point against the league leaders.

You can view the clip of Luis Manuel Diaz below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @Mobyhaque1 on X (formerly Twitter):