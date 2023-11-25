‘Has to improve…’ – Gary Neville critical of one Liverpool player after first-half moment v City

Gary Neville was critical of one Liverpool player during the first half of today’s Premier League clash away to Manchester City.

Just after the quarter-hour mark, Dominik Szoboszlai slipped a promising through ball into the path of Darwin Nunez, but the Uruguayan’s attempts to bring it under control were thwarted by a poor first touch, which enabled Kyle Walker to snuff out the danger.

Speaking on match coverage for Sky Sports (via live web commentary, 12:47), the ex-Manchester United defender said: “Nunez has to improve that bit. He is through on goal if his first touch is right.”

As hard as it is to agree with Neville when criticising Liverpool players, his verdict on that moment from Nunez is impossible to argue with.

The Uruguayan’s flawed first touch was punished a few minutes later when Erling Haaland took the most of the chance which came his way after excellent work by Nathan Ake.

The 24-year-old is still a tremendous striker with the ability to produce world-class finishes, but he’ll realise that there are imperfections to his game on which he needs to improve.

Against opposition like City, Liverpool simply can’t afford to spurn such promising chances.

