(Video) Darwin Nunez and Pep Guardiola in heated exchange at full-time in Man City v Liverpool

Darwin Nunez and Pep Guardiola were involved in an animated exchange of words at the full-time whistle between Manchester City and Liverpool this afternoon.

Within seconds of the conclusion of today’s 1-1 draw, the Reds attacker and Spanish manager were seen clashing by the touchline.

Jurgen Klopp intervened to try and lead the 24-year-old away from the flashpoint, but the two warring parties continued to exchange some frank views, with finger jabbing aplenty.

Thankfully the incident was extinguished quickly before it escalated into anything which may have landed Nunez or anyone from Liverpool in hot water.

You can view the clash between Nunez and Guardiola below, via @SkySportsPL on X (formerly Twitter):