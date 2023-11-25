(Video) ‘One of my favourite teammates’ – Sturridge loved playing alongside ‘amazing’ Liverpool man

Daniel Sturridge has named one current Liverpool player among his ‘favourite teammates’ from his time at Anfield.

The 34-year-old only had one season alongside Alisson Becker with the Reds, but that was still enough for him to forge a massive admiration for the goalkeeper, both as as a player and a person.

Speaking on Sky Sports prior to this afternoon’s showdown against Manchester City, the striker – who played for both clubs – said of LFC’s number one: “As a human being, just an amazing guy – really kind, one of my favourite teammates. We got along really well, always had banter. Before the games we used to do the set pieces and I was always close on the ‘keeper so we’d always have banter back and forth.

“When he signed for Liverpool, I think the impact he’s had on the football club…Simon Mignolet was a fantastic goalkeeper, don’t get me wrong, and [Loris] Karius; but when Alisson came in, there was that assurance back there that we had someone we believed in.

“We did believe in those guys [Mignolet and Karius] but I just think he’s come in and been absolutely unbelievable. I’m really proud of him.”

We all know just how world-class Alisson is as a goalkeeper, and it’s clear from Sturridge’s lofty praise that the 31-year-old is also a tremendous person to have as a teammate.

The Brazilian stopper continues to do himself, his family and the club proud with his performances on the pitch and his personality away from it.

You can view Sturridge’s comments below, via @SkySportsPL on X (formerly Twitter):