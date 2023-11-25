(Video) ‘It’s always good…’ – Trent revels in his ‘funny’ celebration of Liverpool equaliser

Trent Alexander-Arnold took plenty of delight in the manner in which he celebrated his equalising goal in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City this afternoon.

The 25-year-old struck with just over 10 minutes of normal time remaining to ensure a share of the spoils at the Etihad Stadium as the Reds became the first team in almost 11 months to deny Pep Guardiola’s side victory on home soil.

Our number 66 marked the goal by running not towards the away fans, but instead to the opposite corner at that end of the stadium and shushing the City supporters.

Trent was asked about his goal celebration when speaking with Sky Sports afterwards, and he cheerfully remarked: “It’s always good to celebrate in front of away [sic] fans. You can see their different faces and it’s funny!”

Whether it lives as long in the memory as the iconic ‘folded arms’ pose following his goal in the 4-0 rout of Leicester on Boxing Day 2019 remains to be seen, but we suspect Liverpool supporters would’ve been grinning at their widest upon seeing the 25-year-old’s reaction to his equaliser today!

You can view Trent’s comments below, via @SkySportsPL on X (formerly Twitter):