(Video) Trent’s clinical finish draws Liverpool level in closing stages v Man City

Just as Liverpool looked as if they were running out of time and ideas, Trent Alexander-Arnold drew them level with a clinical finish in the 80th minute against Manchester City.

Mo Salah fed the ball to the 25-year-old just outside the home side’s penalty area, with the Reds’ number 66 taking one touch to set himself before drilling a low finish into the far corner of the net beyond Ederson to make it 1-1.

He may be a right-back on the team sheet, but the Scouser took his chance with the composure and finesse of a lethal centre-forward!

