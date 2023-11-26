‘Have to be concentrated’ – Ake admits ‘it’s a difficult task’ to play against ‘role model’ Liverpool man

Nathan Ake had admitted ‘it’s a difficult task’ to play against one Liverpool ace in particular following the 1-1 draw between the Reds and Manchester City yesterday.

The Netherlands international registered an assist as Erling Haaland put the Sky Blues ahead in the first half but Trent Alexander-Arnold’s superb strike 10 minutes from time cancelled out the Norwegian’s effort.

A share of the spoils for both sides was probably a fair result and after the game former Bournemouth man singled out Mo Salah for praise.

“It’s tough, it’s always tough,” the Netherlands international told Premier League Productions (via HITC). “We have had some great battles over the years and it’s always a good challenge, today was no different.

“It’s difficult because, especially we have the ball, he tried to get on the ball. He tried to get on the ball and play.

“But, at the back of your mind, you have to know that he is ready to counter. When we lose the ball, he is straight away on the run. It’s so difficult. You have to be concentrated for 90 minutes.

“Then when he gets the ball and runs at you with pace, it’s difficult because he can change direction so quickly. It’s a difficult task.”

Our No. 11 didn’t have the greatest of games but he’s a constant threat down the flank and in behind with his superb movement and pace.

He did provide the assist for our leveller but it was nothing more than a lay off and Alexander-Arnold did the rest as he beat Ederson from 20-yards out.

Defenders are never too far away from the Egyptian King as they’re aware of how much of a threat he poses and it’s interesting to hear Ake speak so honestly about the ex-Roma man.

The 31-year-old forward, who Jurgen Klopp has previously labelled as a ‘role model’ (as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com), now has 12 goals and five assists this term (across all competitions) – decent numbers for November.

