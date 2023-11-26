(Video) Fresh angle of Alexander-Arnold’s stunning leveller against City

Trent Alexander-Arnold silenced the Etihad on Saturday lunchtime when he dragged Liverpool level with a sublime effort from outside the area.

It was the Academy graduate’s first goal of the season and what a way for him to get off the mark.

Most Reds fans will have already seen the 25-year-old’s leveller, but a new angle of the strike has been found on social media via Instagram user @envis8.

The Scouser’s effort was captured from the top tier of Liverpool’s travelling supporters and as well as capturing the impressive goal it also shows the pandemonium amongst the 3,000 or so travelling Kopites.

Brilliant scenes followed what was a brilliant strike!

Watch below via Instagram: