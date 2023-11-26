(Video) Alexander-Arnold silenced plenty of his critics with impressive performance at the Etihad

Not only did Trent Alexander-Arnold earn Liverpool a share of the spoils at the Etihad yesterday with a stunning strike 10 minutes from time, the England international also silenced many of his critics with a strong performance in all aspects of his game.

Since the back end of last season the 25-year-old has been deployed in an inverted full-back role which sees him step into midfield when the Reds are in possession.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Had everything’ – Ex-EFC man settles Scholes, Lampard or Gerrard debate with brilliant explanation

This allows the Academy graduate to showcase his impressive attacking prowess but at times leaves Jurgen Klopp’s backline stretched.

Liverpool defended well for the most part yesterday, however, and our vice-captain made a vital contribution to drag us level with a superb effort past Ederson to send the travelling Kop wild.

Our No. 66 also defended well against Jeremy Doku and it was therefore no surprise to see the right back named as man of the match.

Check the best of Trent’s performance below via @1947production on X: