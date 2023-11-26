(Video) Carragher: Klopp won’t do this with 25-y/o who will ‘never be world-class’

Jurgen Klopp has a host of amazing players within his dressing room but Jamie Carragher has highlighted one thing that the manager will never do with one of his players.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the Scouser said: “I don’t think Jurgen Klopp will ever play [Alexander-Arnold] in midfield”.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will howl as Guardiola criticises silent City fans

After Gary Neville previously claimed on Sky Sports that ‘Trent Alexander-Arnold will never be a world-class midfielder’, it seems that most – except Gareth Southgate – want to see him stay closer to a more traditional right-back position.

Our manager has certainly adapted the role of the 25-year-old to play more inverted than a ‘normal’ full-back but this MOTM performance against Manchester City showcased that our No.66 is more than able to do both to a high standard.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via @SkySportsPL on X:

"I don't think Jurgen Klopp will ever play him in midfield"@Carra23 discusses Trent Alexander-Arnold's role in the Liverpool side 🔊 pic.twitter.com/Hl1GzTlWIs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 25, 2023

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red