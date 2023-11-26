(Video) Doku’s dribbling stats questioned after Trent defensive highlights

Trent Alexander-Arnold was awarded man of the match against Manchester City but his defensive capabilities were still called into question, with some stats suggest Jeremy Doku dribbled past him seven times.

Taking to X, one user questioned this stat though and compiled the highlights of when the Belgian supposedly took the ball past our No.66.

With the highlights showing that the majority of the time, the ball went backwards or sideways and not actually past our right-back – then it does appear to show some anomaly in these numbers.

It’ll be interesting to see if anyone else can shed any more light on this as all we can see is a brilliant defensive performance from the Scouser in our team.

You can view the Alexander-Arnold and Doku highlights courtesy of Sky Sports (via @Hennes_4 on X):

"TAA was dribbled past 7 times by Doku, defensively he was cooked" This is the barometer for what being "dribbled past" is on these stat sites. Here’s the SEVEN times Trent was dribbled past, only 2/3 these should count, the most fugazi stat ever. pic.twitter.com/qUy9ItCsUx https://t.co/hEIFzUzxtM — Hennes (@Hennes_4) November 25, 2023

