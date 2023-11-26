(Video) ‘Had everything’ – Ex-EFC man settles Scholes, Lampard or Gerrard debate with brilliant explanation

There’s an ongoing debate amongst football supporters about who the better midfielder was out of Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

Manchester United fans will have their favourite, Chelsea will of course have theirs and Liverpool supporters will also argue there’s simply no debate.

All three players are Premier League legends in their own right but ex-Everton man Aaron Lennon has settled the debate claiming that our former No. 8 was the best of the bunch.

Lennon played alongside the Scouser for the England national team and he explained the former Liverpool skipper had a huge influence on those he played alongside, whether that be in training or during a competitive match.

The 36-year-old claimed the current Al-Ettifaq boss ‘had everything’ in what was glowing praise for his former international teammate.

Check Lennon speaking below via Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe with Five channel [courtesy of @borgixprxdeli on X]: