(Video) Klopp will be delighted with the impact Gravenberch made from the bench against Man City

Ryan Gravenberch had to settle for a spot on the bench for Liverpool’s trip to the Etihad on Saturday but the Dutchman made an impressive impact when he entered the fray in the second half.

Jurgen Klopp opted to start Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister alongside the somewhat surprise inclusion of Academy graduate Curtis Jones.

Our No. 17 showed glimpses of what he’s capable of but was often caught in possession after holding onto the ball for too long in dangerous areas of the pitch.

READ MORE: (Video) Alexander-Arnold silenced plenty of his critics with impressive performance at the Etihad

Klopp completed an overhaul of his midfield in the summer meaning he now has more options than ever to select from in the engine room.

Gravenberch, who has already started seven games for the Reds this term, will now be pushing to be a regular in our starting XI after returning to fitness following a recent knock.

The Netherlands international has the ability to beat a man and make things happen with his strong, powerful running and he played a big role in the build-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s leveller yesterday.

Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo are three other players looking to earn more regular game time in the coming weeks as the hectic Christmas period approaches.

Check our No. 38’s best-bits from yesterday’s 1-1 draw below via @LFC_ERYAN on X: