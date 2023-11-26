(Video) Liverpool fans will howl as Guardiola criticises silent City fans

Manchester CIty are almost as famous for having terrible fans as they are for cheating with their extortionate and unfair spending, with Pep Guardiola adding support to the ever-growing distaste for the supporters inside the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking with Sky Sports after full-time against Liverpool, the Spaniard was asked why he kept gesturing his fans to make more noise and said: “I wanted some more noise. It’s 12:30 so maybe they are not ready. But maybe we have to play better to encourage this”.

Even if it’s an early kick-off or not, when the two top teams in the league face-off you would expect that the home supporters would be up for it.

Instead, their manager was clearly frustrated and couldn’t hold this back on the touchline and after the game.

