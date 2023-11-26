(Video) Liverpool fans will love Nunez’s celebrations in front of Man City supporters

Liverpool managed to score late on to secure a draw against Manchester City and although it wasn’t him who found the back of the net, Darwin Nunez certainly enjoyed the moment.

As Trent Alexander-Arnold ran towards the home fans and signalled them to be quiet (not too hard of a request at the Etihad Stadium), our No.9 joined the celebrations and immediately got the memo from his vice captain.

With a smug smile and nod at the Citizens, it was great to imagine just how infuriated they would have been from how Jurgen Klopp’s players celebrated in front of them.

The only shame was that we couldn’t see the reaction of the angered fans but we can be safe in the knowledge that they didn’t enjoy the moment too much!

You can watch Nunez’s celebrations via @SkySportsPL on X:

"ALEXANDER-ARNOLD HAS PINNED ONE IN FOR LIVERPOOL!" 🎯🔴 pic.twitter.com/5lD0lhhYpt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 25, 2023

