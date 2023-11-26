Liverpool to make extra Darwin Nunez payment to Benfica following Man City clash – report

Following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime, in which Darwin Nunez was named in the starting XI, the Reds now owe a further £8.5m to the Uruguayan’s former club Benfica.

The 24-year-old signed for the Anfield outfit last summer in a deal worth an initial £64m and he registered 15 goals and four assists during his debut campaign on Merseyside.

Yesterday’s clash with the Sky Blues at the Etihad was Nunez’s 60th appearance for Liverpool which means Jurgen Klopp’s side must now make another payment of £8.5m to the Lisbon-based outfit – that’s according to The Mirror.

READ MORE: (Video) Fresh angle of Alexander-Arnold’s stunning leveller against City

Our deal for the 24-year-old, who is under contract until 2028, is expected to rise to £85m once all of the add-ons are paid to his former club.

A payment of £4.3m has already been made to the Portuguese outfit after he made 10 appearances and this is now the second additional payment.

So far this term our No. 9 has registered seven goals and six assists across all competitions – pretty decent figures for November.

He had a number of chances to add to his tally against the Sky Blues yesterday and forced Ederson into some decent stops.

It’s a lot of money that we have paid for his services so let’s hope he can repay the faith shown in him by Klopp and Co.

🗓️10 games in 33 days: Liverpool’s title credentials set to be put to the test during relentless round-off to 2023