(Video) Liverpool squad make young fan’s day with touch of class at the Etihad

Liverpool can be pleased with the result they achieved at the Etihad on Saturday lunchtime with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s late effort handing the Reds a share of the spoils.

The 1-1 draw leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side a point behind the Sky Blues in second and third place respectively with Arsenal taking full advantage of the result as they defeated Brentford 1-0 later in the day to go top of the table.

Not only can the Liverpool squad be pleased with their performance on the pitch, they also made a young fan’s day off it as each and every player involved at the Etihad stopped to sign the youngster’s shirt.

It may have only taken each player a few seconds as they were walking past but you could see how much it meant to the young red.

Klopp has built a squad of great players, but he’s also got a squad full of great people too.

Check the brilliant video below via @REDTICKETSYNWA_ on X: