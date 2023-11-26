(Video) Neville’s LFC commentary shows Alexander-Arnold u-turn

Gary Neville likes to think that he has authority to speak on every matter within football but when it comes to right-backs, he may have some grounds to discuss Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Commentary after the Scouser’s goal against Manchester City, included this line from the former defender: “You think, ‘it’s the right-back’, but it’s not any old right-back – it’s the right-back”.

READ MORE: (Video) “We are Scousers!” – Liverpool fans will love Tsimikas’ post-match interview

When we compare this to the comments the ex-Manchester United man made with Sky Sports in April, when he said: ‘I don’t know what to say about him anymore because his defensive play is that bad… You’re just asking for a little bit of competence and attention to your work”.

To go from there to being ‘the right-back’ in seven months shows that our vice captain is clearly doing something right and long may it last!

You can view Neville’s comments on Alexander-Arnold courtesy of Sky Sports (via Reddit user bradleynana):

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red