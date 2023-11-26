(Video) Neville labels Klopp’s ‘super-influential’ favourite as ‘sensational football player’ after City display

You can’t get a point away to Manchester City without playing relatively well and the performance of one Liverpool player clearly impressed Gary Neville.

Speaking on ‘The Gary Neville Podcast’, the former defender spoke about Trent Alexander-Arnold: “He’s night and day from me many ways, I’ve been critical of him at times. I expect the way he plays football, this is a sensational football player and a striker of a ball that you just don’t see.

“City had a player injured today in Kevin De Bruyne who is world class in terms of delivery, striking of a ball and his passing. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the equal of him and he’s a right-back”.

A day where he scored and received the man of the match award, also attracted praise from Jurgen Klopp who said (via liverpoolfc.com): ‘He played a really good game, super-influential’.

It’s great to see the Scouser be spoken of so highly and let’s hope that this great form continues in the coming weeks and months.

"This is a sensational football player" 🌟 Gary Neville says Trent Alexander-Arnold has got the material to be the best right back of all time 🔺 pic.twitter.com/ckRu8q7ArR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 25, 2023

