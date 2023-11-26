Pundit says Liverpool ace who is ‘wobbly with the ball at his feet’ did something ‘unbelievable’ against City

Craig Burley has claimed one of Jurgen Klopp’s main men did something ‘unbelievable’ against Manchester City on Saturday.

Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw with the Premier League champions at the Etihad with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s strike 10 minutes from time cancelling out Erling Haaland’s opener.

The host’s opener came from a mis-kick by Reds ‘keeper Alisson Becker and although the Brazilian didn’t have the greatest of games for Klopp’s side he made ‘an unbelievable save’ to deny Phil Foden in the first half.

“Isn’t it just the time we’re in now that we’ve actually incorporated in this discussion how Alisson looks wobbly with the ball at his feet, which is true, but actually, we haven’t even mentioned the fact that the save he made from Foden, the low strike in the first-half, it was hit low, hard and right at the corner, and he got down and got that big paw on it,” he told ESPN (via The Boot Room).

“An unbelievable save. These things are not important now, are they?”

There was a number of times throughout the game where our No. 1 was almost caught with the ball at his feet and also made a number of poor passes straight to City players.

He did, however, make a number of fine stops – including a save from Haaland just 25 seconds before Alexander-Arnold’s equaliser.

Klopp does encourage his side to play out from the back and Alisson is a vital part of that.

The ex-Roma man is trusted with the ball at his feet but he’s certainly not as comfortable on the ball as he is when stopping shots.

He’s been world-class since joining the club in 2018 and long may that continue as we look to pick up more silverware this term.

