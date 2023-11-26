(Video) Richards: City game showcased ‘the worst’ of Klopp’s 17-goal hero

Liverpool and Manchester City endured a tough face-off in the Premier League but Micah Richards thought that the game highlighted ‘the worst’ of one of Jurgen Klopp’s players.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former defender said: “For me today, we’ve seen the best and the worst of Trent today. From a full-back’s perspective, his first thought is always how can he affect the ball going forward?

“How can he get up the pitch? But in situations today, there were times where he couldn’t affect the play defensively”.

Although this assessment was also generously laced with praise for the man who scored his 17th goal for the Reds at the Etihad Stadium, it’s clearly repeatedly pushing the agenda that the Scouser isn’t a great defender.

To keep the dangerous Jeremy Doku relatively quiet, have a positive effect on both ends of the pitch and be awarded the man of the match award on Sky Sports – clearly shows that our No.66 did have a very good game and was far from ‘his worst’.

