(Video) Alisson’s brilliant save for Foden effort is even more vital after draw secured

It’s always tough to know during a match just how crucial a save can eventually be and in the context of a title race too, this effort from Alisson Becker may well be one we look back on in May.

Phil Foden collected the ball in an advanced area, cut inside and unleashed a fierce effort towards the Brazilian’s goal.

Our No.1 had to get down low and the slightest of touches put the ball behind for a corner, ensuring that it was only one goal that he conceded at the Etihad Stadium.

There have been some accusatory fingers pointed at the stopper for his performance against Pep Guardiola’s side but this highlight alone shows how accustomed we all are to seeing world-class moments from him, in every single game.

You can watch the Alisson save via @LFC on X:

